Police said they could not "safely move people on" due to the "sheer volume" of party-goers

Police are investigating after up to 300 people gathered for a street 'rave'.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers struggled to move people out of Sheepwalk in Paston, Peterborough, on Monday night due to the "sheer volume".

It said many present were "intoxicated" and there were "insufficient officers numbers" to be safely move people on".

Supt Adam Gallop said the force was investigating how the gathering "came to be of such a scale".

Police were initially called at about 20:20 BST to reports of seven or eight cars and 20 to 30 people gathered in the area.

The force said "due to other operational commitments and ongoing incidents", officers were not able to immediately attend.

Just after 22:00, East of England Ambulance Service informed police of a crash where a pedestrian had suffered minor injuries. Ambulance staff also reported a "rave" of up to 300 people in the street, the police said.

The force added there were reports of a stabbing at about 23:30 but no-one with any injuries was identified at the location, nor had they presented themselves at hospital.

It said 16 police officers stayed at the scene to advise people to go home and" everyone cleared from the area by about 01:30".

Supt Gallop said: "There is a line between organising community events to build morale in this challenging time, and the events of last night which very clearly were not acceptable."

He said they were investigating the source of the gathering and will hold patrols in the area to "prevent a further incident".

