Man asked friend to hit him with pan in fraud bid

Alex Hobbs admitted fraud and wasting police time over the crash

A driver got his friend to hit him in the face with a kitchen pan to try to fool police and insurers into thinking he had been robbed of his crashed car.

Alex Hobbs' upturned Ford Fiesta was found by police in Peterborough in May 2019, and he claimed he had been assaulted and had had his car stolen.

He reiterated the claim to insurers but later admitted to police he was driving when he flipped his car on its roof.

Hobbs, 19, of Swallowfield, admitted fraud and wasting police time.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday he was sentenced to a 12-month community order, given 60 hours' unpaid work and disqualified from driving for six months.

Police said they found Hobbs' car, which had struck a lamppost and rolled on to its roof, on David's Lane in Werrington.

He called police claiming he had been assaulted and had had his car stolen, but later admitted this was not true.

Police said Hobbs told an officer he got his friend to hit him in the face with a pan to cause injury and "make his robbery story more believable".

