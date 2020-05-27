Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A man in his 60s, who has yet to be named, was pronounced dead at the scene

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died at a property.

Police said they were called at 16:45 BST on Monday to reports of a disturbance at an address in Park Road, Peterborough.

A man in his 60s, who has yet to be named, was given CPR by police and paramedics but died at the scene.

A 34-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police have said they are treating it as an "isolated incident".

