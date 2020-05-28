Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption A man died at the scene of the crash in Peterborough

A woman has been charged with causing the death of a man by dangerous driving, following a two-vehicle crash.

Alexander Edney, 44, of Romsey Close, Aldershot, Hampshire, a passenger in a Vauxhall Astra, died at the scene on Southgate Way in Peterborough at about 01:40 BST on Tuesday.

Kathryn Watkins, 35 of no fixed address, has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

A second woman arrested earlier remains in hospital being treated for injuries.

The Astra crashed with a Mercedes Sprinter van, but the driver of the car fled the scene, police said.

Two women, believed to have been in the Astra, were later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and kidnapping.

Ms Watkins has now been charged with causing the death of Mr Edney by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured, failing to stop and common assault.

She will appear before magistrates in Peterborough later.

Three men, aged 24, 37 and 41, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.