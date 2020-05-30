Image copyright Karen Lons Image caption People have been urged to avoid the area, with local residents warned to keep windows closed

A major blaze has broken out at a crisp factory in Cambridgeshire.

Sixty firefighters were called to the Corkers Crisps site in Pymoor, near Ely, after the blaze started just before 15:00 BST.

A thick plume of black smoke could be seen in the sky for miles around the area and local residents have been advised to shut their windows.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said it could not yet confirm if anyone had been hurt.

It said 12 crews had been sent to the Main Street site in the Fens.

Image copyright Karen Lons Image caption Fire crews were called to the blaze at Corkers Crisps factory just before 15:00 BST

In a tweet, the fire service urged people to avoid the area due to the billowing smoke.