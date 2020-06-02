Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption A man died at the scene of the crash in Peterborough

One of two women arrested after a passenger died in a car crash will face no further action.

Alexander Edney, 44, of Aldershot in Hampshire, who was in a Vauxhall Astra, died at the scene on Southgate Way, Peterborough on 26 May.

Kathryn Watkins, 35 of no fixed address, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving last Wednesday.

A second woman, aged 27, from Kent, who was arrested alongside Ms Watkins, will not face any charges, police said.

She remains in hospital with her injuries.

The Astra collided with a Mercedes Sprinter van.

Ms Watkins was charged with causing the death of Mr Edney by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured, failing to stop and common assault.

She appeared before magistrates in Cambridge last week and her case is next due at Cambridge Crown Court on 25 June.

Three men, aged 24, 37 and 41, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender were released under investigation.