Image copyright GEOGRAPH/ROBIN STOTT Image caption Kane Mitchell will appear alongside Lucci Smith at Peterborough Magistrates' Court

A man accused of the murder of a 12-week-old baby is due in court later.

Kane Mitchell, 30, of no fixed abode, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court regarding the death of Teddie Mitchell.

Teddie sustained injuries on 1 November. He died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge 10 days later.

Mr Mitchell will appear alongside Lucci Smith, 29, of Pattison Court, St Neots, who is charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.