Image copyright Steve Coghill Image caption Flowers, including harebells, buttercups, poppies and cornflowers, are blooming on the college lawn

A wildflower meadow planted on part of a pristine university lawn has been quick to attract wildlife, the gardener behind it has said.

Flowers, including poppies, began blooming on the lawn of King's College Chapel in Cambridge last month after it was planted in the autumn.

The aim is to create a "biodiversity-rich ecosystem" in an area that had been lush lawn since the 1720s.

Head gardener Steve Coghill said it was "already humming with bees".

The sloping lawn from the chapel down to the River Cam has become one of the city's best-known images, but almost half of it is now ablaze with colour.

"It's like an elongated fireworks display," Mr Coghill said.

"We're really chuffed with how it's gone."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Wildflower seeds were planted to move away from the grass lawn "monoculture", the head gardener said

Image copyright Steve Coghill Image caption Part of the lawn is now a riot of colour

Staff have been working with a biologist who monitored the wildlife in the area before the meadow bloomed, and will be monitoring it again to see whether it has attracted new species.

Mr Coghill said grass lawns were "essentially monocultures - so it will be incredibly rewarding to instead create a biodiversity-rich ecosystem to cherish and enjoy".