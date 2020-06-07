Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The protest was one of dozens held in the UK amid global outrage at the killing of George Floyd.

Hundreds of people joined a Black Lives Matter protest in Peterborough on Saturday.

The protest in Cathedral Square was one of dozens held across the UK amid global outrage at the killing of George Floyd - an unarmed black man - at the hands of police in the United States.

Black Lives Matter campaigns against violence and systemic racism aimed at black people.

The Peterborough rally saw hundreds of people gather in the city centre.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Many attendees brought homemade placards to the protest

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption George Floyd was killed by a US police officer on 25 May, prompting an international outcry

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Protesters where heard to chant 'Black Lives Matter' and 'I can't breathe'

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The protest was one of dozens held in the UK over the weekend

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The Black Lives Matter movement was founded in 2013

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The protests went ahead despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Photos: Terry Harris

