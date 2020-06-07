Black Lives Matter: Hundreds attend protest in Peterborough
Hundreds of people joined a Black Lives Matter protest in Peterborough on Saturday.
The protest in Cathedral Square was one of dozens held across the UK amid global outrage at the killing of George Floyd - an unarmed black man - at the hands of police in the United States.
Black Lives Matter campaigns against violence and systemic racism aimed at black people.
The Peterborough rally saw hundreds of people gather in the city centre.
Photos: Terry Harris
