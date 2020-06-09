Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Nathan Murdoch says his new work represents a show of respect between all races

A street artist whose mural promoting racial unity gained global attention and was praised by rapper Ice T has created a second work representing "respect between all races".

Nathan Murdoch painted two hands in the shape of a heart in Peterborough last year, but the image was widely shared after the death of George Floyd.

His new work, which he said shows "respect", is two hands in a fist bump.

Mr Murdoch said he was "trying to use art to represent unity".

Both pieces of work were commissioned by local charity Diaspora with the aim of using art to highlight anti-racism.

Image copyright Twitter/Ice T/Nath Murdoch Image caption American rapper Ice T shared the image on Twitter

Mr Murdoch's image of the hands and heart were adopted by some supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, and came to the attention of rapper Ice T, Chuck D and an American footballer.

A second work has since been painted in the Bourges Boulevard underpass, and a third is being planned.

Mr Murdoch, 34, said his heart mural had "become a symbol of a movement".

"It's a pleasant and positive feeling that something I've done has contributed [towards the Black Lives Matter movement]," he said.

Image copyright Nathan Murdoch Image caption The fist bump mural is a "show of respect", the artist said

The painted hands in the mural are not black and white, but numerous different skin tones.

"I'm not trying to define two races, but address racism as a whole," Mr Murdoch said.

The artist said the latest painting took about six hours to complete.

"It was the busiest underpass I've worked in," he added.

"But all ethnicities, cultures and religions were represented by those who came past, and many stopped and said to me, 'respect'."