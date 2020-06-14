Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports of a stabbing at about 09:40 BST on Friday

Three more people have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing.

A 27-year-old man was found dead after police were called to Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough, on Friday morning.

Two men, aged 19 and 30, have been arrested on suspicion of murder while a 45-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting and offender.

A 37-year-old man arrested on Friday has been released with no further action, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The force said detectives were "treating the death as an isolated incident".