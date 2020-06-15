Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports of a stabbing at about 09:40 BST on Friday

A man has been charged with murdering a man who was found dead in Peterborough.

Leam Smith, 19, of Branston Rise, Dogsthorpe in Peterborough, is accused of killing a 27-year-old man who was found dead in Tilton Court on Friday.

The force said it expected to be able to identify the victim on Monday.

Mr Smith is due to appear before magistrates in Peterborough later. A 30-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday has been released on bail.

A 45-year-old woman from Peterborough arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released with no further action.

Police said earlier a 37-year-old man arrested on Friday had been released with no further action.