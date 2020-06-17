Image copyright Fenland District Council Image caption Mrs Hay suffered cuts and bruises and underwent a CT scan in hospital

A county councillor has thanked the emergency services after she had to be rescued from a mud-filled dyke while chasing her dog.

Anne Hay fell into a five foot-deep (1.5m) ditch near her home in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday, as first reported in the Cambs Times.

Her husband Andrew also became trapped "up to his knees in mud" as he attempted to help.

"I am very grateful they were on hand - but I do feel foolish," she said.

The flat landscape of the Fens is characterised by deep water-filled ditches and channels, but "with the brambles you cannot tell how deep they are," Mrs Hay said.

The long-serving councillor - at town, district and county level - had been chatting with a neighbour at about 19:00 BST when her dog, Truffles, made a dash for freedom.

Image copyright Google Image caption The ditches around Anne Hay's home are hidden under brambles and nettles and can be several feet deep

"I ran after her down Blackmill Drove but I was wearing rubber clogs for gardening and I slipped on the gravel," she said.

"I seemed to fall into the one with the most nettles."

A passer-by raised the alarm but Mr Hay also became stuck as he attempted to free his wife.

The councillor was left with a black eye, scratches and bruises, and had to be lifted out on a board by paramedics.

She underwent a CT scan at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon and was discharged in the early hours on Sunday.

"I realise it was very stupid to try running after a dog in rubber shoes, and I have never felt more foolish," she added.

Truffles, an eight-year-old Chinese crested powder puff, was recovered unscathed.