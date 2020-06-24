Image copyright Google Image caption The Princes site closed for 24 hours after 14 members of staff tested positive for Covid-19

A tinned food factory had to close for a day of deep cleaning following an outbreak of coronavirus.

Fourteen members of staff out of 407 at the Princes plant in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesman said the symptomatic staff had been asked to self-isolate and contact the health authorities to be tested.

The site reopened on Wednesday morning after a 24-hour stoppage.

The company's Lynn Road site produces canned and pouched products including baked beans, soups, pulses, pasta, vegetables and sauces.

It said its "first priority is the wellbeing and safety of our colleagues" and it had been "following government advice" throughout the lockdown period by implementing social distancing measures, adapting the work environment and ensuring an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.

The company said affected staff would be "logged as part of track and trace efforts".

"A deep clean of the facilities these colleagues used was also conducted, alongside further stringent cleaning across the site," a statement said.

"We remain in close contact with Public Health England and Fenland District Council so they are fully informed of our approach and developments at the site."

It said it temporarily closed the whole site on Tuesday "as an additional step" so a further deep clean could be completed.

It remains unclear when the positive test results were received.

Public Health England and the council have been approached for comment.