Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Two men have been charged with the murder of Mindaugas Arlauskas

A man has admitted murdering a 28-year-old whose body was found in bushes on an industrial estate.

Mindaugas Arlauskas, 28, from Wisbech, was found dead in Sandall Road in the Cambridgeshire town at about 05:10 BST on 9 May.

Donatas Umbrasas, 27, of Albany Road, Wisbech, admitted the offence via video link at Cambridge Crown Court.

Tomas Lazdauskas, 24, of Milner Road, Wisbech, pleaded not guilty to the murder.

His trial will start on 19 October, the court heard on Wednesday.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Mr Arlauskas's body was found on Sandall Road, Wisbech

A post-mortem examination found Mr Arlauskas died from blunt force trauma to the head.

His family described him as "a beloved son".