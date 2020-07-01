Image copyright South Cambridgeshire Liberal Democrats Image caption The local Liberal Democrats group said the letter had caused "distress" to residents who were all over 80 years old

A charity has apologised for a letter asking assisted living facility residents to prepare for its closure during the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbeyfield Society, which runs Burdett House in Histon, Cambridgeshire, said in a letter received on 24 June that it hoped to close the home by 30 June.

It apologised "wholeheartedly" and said it was "sent in error".

Matt Harris, whose mother lives there, said Abbeyfield "should hang their heads in shame".

"My mum was very upset by this, as were other residents. It was a shock," he said.

The South Cambridgeshire Liberal Democrats said the letter had "given a week's notice of closure and effective eviction in the midst of a pandemic" and was an "unethical U-turn on a previous assurance".

The charity had previously planned to close the home by the end of June, but this was postponed when the pandemic took hold.



In March, the charity said in a letter that "no resident will be asked by Abbeyfield to move, or visit any potential new residence, while the government advocates a social distancing policy for older people".

Abbeyfield said it had since "made clear no resident will be asked to move before suitable new accommodation has been found".

"To be entirely clear, any assertion that we will be evicting residents is categorically false," the charity said.

A spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the home did not have a new closure date and although it would not remain open indefinitely, it would not evict residents who did not want to leave.

A statement said: "As the government has now reduced the threat level of coronavirus, has eased social distancing policies, and has advised that it is safe for people to view and move to new accommodation, we are confident the closure can now resume in a safe and managed way."

