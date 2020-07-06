Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Image caption About 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at a derelict office block in the village near St Neots and Sandy

A blaze at a derelict office block is thought to have been an arson attack.

About 60 firefighters attended the fire in a disused two-storey building on the Green End industrial estate in Gamlingay at about 16:45 BST on Sunday.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said they were joined by crews from Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire and worked to stop it spreading to neighbouring units and derelict houses.

It said the blaze was "believed to be deliberate".

A spokesman said there were no reported casualties and the last crew left at about 03:00.

It will be inspected later to check for any hotspots.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Crews from Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire attended

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Firefighters stopped the fire spreading to neighbouring buildings