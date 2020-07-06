Image copyright Contributed Image caption Diane Stewart died at her home in the village of Bassingbourn, Cambridgeshire, in 2010

A man jailed for the murder of his fiancée, children's author Helen Bailey, has appeared in court charged with killing his wife.

Ian Stewart was jailed for life in 2017 after a jury convicted him of murdering Ms Bailey, whose body was found at the couple's Hertfordshire home in 2016.

Stewart, 59, is charged with murdering his wife Diane Stewart, who died at their Cambridgeshire home in 2010.

No plea was entered at St Albans Crown Court and he was remanded in custody.

Mrs Stewart, 47, died at the family home in Bassingbourn on 25 June 2010.

Stewart appeared briefly before a judge earlier, and a plea hearing was scheduled for 21 September.