Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Police seized 24 suspected stolen bicycles during the raid

Firearms, drugs, cash and 24 bicycles have been found in what police described as "an Aladdin's cave of suspected stolen goods".

Police discovered the items while searching a house in the Eastfield area of Peterborough on Wednesday.

It was "not your average drugs warrant", an officer from the local force said.

Two men were arrested and released under investigation.

As well as the bicycles, officers found class A drugs, firearms including CS gas and a BB gun, £2,400 in cash, scented candles and clothing - all believed to have been stolen.

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Weapons were also seized by police at the property

The force wrote on Twitter: "Not your average drugs warrant today... we found an Aladdin's cave of suspected stolen goods."

Officers are now "working through the haul to match up any against crimes that have been raised in the first instance including those that have previously been filed".

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Candles and clothes were among other suspected stolen items