Wicken Fen: Marsh Harrier breeding thrives in lockdown

image copyright PA Media image caption Rangers witnessed four nests of chicks successfully fledge at the National Trust property

The Covid-19 lockdown may have helped a nature reserve's marsh harriers have their "most successful breeding year in decades".

It is thought the absence of people at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve in Cambridgeshire helped the birds thrive at the National Trust site.

At least a dozen marsh harrier chicks have successfully fledged this year.

There are only 400 nesting pairs in the UK but the species has made a recovery in recent years.

image copyright PA Media image caption An adult male marsh harrier was seen passing food to a juvenile

Rangers witnessed four nests of chicks successfully fledge and believe there may have been a fifth, but its location meant staff were unable to fully monitor numbers.

In the 1970s, following years of habitat loss and persecution, there was believed to be just one nesting female in the whole country, according to The Wildlife Trusts.

A National Trust spokesman said 2020 has been the "most successful breeding year in decades" for marsh harriers at Wicken Fen, adding that lockdown "emboldened wildlife moving into places that would normally be busy with human activity".

image copyright PA Media image caption At least a dozen marsh harrier chicks have successfully fledged at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve

Martin Lester, National Trust countryside manager, said: "During the early part of lockdown, we saw wildlife moving into areas of the reserve that were unusual for us, and we've also seen new migratory birds arrive in the wider reserve, such as golden oriole and marsh warbler.

Marsh harriers are the largest of the harriers and are identifiable by their long tails and V-shaped wings when in flight.

Rangers saw a male marsh harrier performing aerial food passes to two females at Wicken Fen, making it clear that there were nests in reed beds at the reserve.