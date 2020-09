Bretton residents evacuated after 'severe' gas main fire Published duration 16 August

image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue Service image caption The gas main fire happened at Bretton, Peterborough

About 90 residents had to be evacuated after a fire in a "major" gas main.

Firefighters were called to Hyholmes in Bretton, Peterborough, just after midnight.

Group commander Danny Kelly said it was a "severe fire" and crews did a "fantastic job" protecting nearby properties.

The 50m (164ft) cordon has been lifted and residents who were being sheltered in a community centre nearby have been told they can return home.

image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue image caption Emergency services were called just after midnight

image copyright Terry Harris image caption The fire service did a "fantastic job" preventing the flames spreading to nearby properties