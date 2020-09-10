Wisbech murder investigation as stabbed man dies in hospital
A murder investigation is under way after a man died following a stabbing.
Tom Lewis, 23, of Larksfield in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, was injured in Norwich Road in the town shortly after 01:00 BST on Tuesday.
He was placed on life-support in intensive care but was pronounced dead at 13.17 BST on Thursday after a decision was made to end his treatment.
Three men have been arrested in connection with the stabbing.
A 22-year-old man, arrested in Peterborough on Wednesday morning and two men, aged 32, arrested in Kings Lynn in the early hours of Thursday, are currently being questioned by detectives.