Jeep 'without tyres' crashes after Cambridgeshire police pursuit
- Published
A driver led police on a 32-mile pursuit at speeds "dangerously" above the limit before crashing into a ditch.
Officers tried to stop a Grand Cherokee in Holme, near Peterborough, at 16:00 BST on Saturday but it was driven off.
Police said they followed the Jeep for an hour before using a stinger device, but it continued "without tyres" until the driver eventually lost control.
Three men were arrested and a dog seized. One of the men had two outstanding warrants.
A post on the Policing Huntingdonshire Facebook page said: "The vehicle was driving dangerously in excess of the speed limit and showed a blatant disregard for the safety of the public.
"Even after being stung the vehicle continued without tyres until the driver lost control."
It was pictured in a ditch near Chittering, nine miles (14km) north of Cambridge, at about 17:00.
Police appealed for other drivers to come forward with dashcam footage.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk