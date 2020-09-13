Jeep 'without tyres' crashes after Cambridgeshire police pursuit Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Cambridgeshire Police image caption The Jeep ended up in a ditch after the driver failed to stop even after a police stinger device was used

A driver led police on a 32-mile pursuit at speeds "dangerously" above the limit before crashing into a ditch.

Officers tried to stop a Grand Cherokee in Holme, near Peterborough, at 16:00 BST on Saturday but it was driven off.

Police said they followed the Jeep for an hour before using a stinger device, but it continued "without tyres" until the driver eventually lost control.

Three men were arrested and a dog seized. One of the men had two outstanding warrants.

image copyright Cambridgeshire Police image caption The car was driven at "dangerously" high speeds during the hour-long, 32-mile pursuit

A post on the Policing Huntingdonshire Facebook page said: "The vehicle was driving dangerously in excess of the speed limit and showed a blatant disregard for the safety of the public.

"Even after being stung the vehicle continued without tyres until the driver lost control."

It was pictured in a ditch near Chittering, nine miles (14km) north of Cambridge, at about 17:00.

Police appealed for other drivers to come forward with dashcam footage.

image copyright Cambridgeshire Police image caption A dog was seized and three men arrested

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk