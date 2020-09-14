Cambridge man charged with posting explosive device to home Published duration 39 minutes ago

image caption A package, found to be a small improvised explosive device, was made safe by specialist officers

A 26-year-old man has been charged after an explosive device was posted to a residential property.

Police were called to reports of a suspicious package at an address in Cricklewood, north London, at about 09:10 BST on Thursday.

The package, found to be a small improvised explosive device, was made safe by specialist officers.

Ovidijus Margelis, of Cambridge, was charged on Sunday with offences under the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

He is accused of three counts of attempting to cause an explosion, or making or keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property.

Mr Margelis has also been charged with charged with fraud by false representation, possession of articles for use in fraud, possession of a false identity document and possession of criminal property.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.