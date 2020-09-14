Bernadette Walker's parents charged with murder Published duration 33 minutes ago

image copyright Cambridgeshire Police image caption Bernadette Walker, 17, was reported missing on 21 July

The parents of a missing teenage girl have been charged with her murder.

Cambridgeshire Police said Bernadette Walker, 17, was reported missing from Peterborough on 21 July by her mother and father who said she had not been seen for three days.

A murder investigation was opened even though her body has not been found.

Sarah Walker, 37, and Scott Walker, 50, both of Century Square, Millfield, Peterborough, are due to appear in court charged with murder.

Det Supt Jon Hutchinson said: "Whilst my team have made significant progress with this investigation in the last few days, we are yet to find Bernadette therefore my plea is for anyone who has information on what has happened to her, or where she might be, to get in touch as a matter of urgency."

image copyright Terry-Harris.com image caption Bernadette's parents were charged with murder in the early hours of Monday, police said