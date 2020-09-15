Tom Lewis death: Fifth arrest after Wisbech stabbing
- Published
A fifth person has been arrested as part of a murder inquiry after a man died from stab injuries to his leg.
Tom Lewis, 23, of Larksfield in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, was stabbed in Norwich Road in the town on 8 September and died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on Thursday.
A 23-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder.
Four people arrested last week have been released under investigation.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
- Published
- 4 days ago