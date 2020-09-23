HMP Whitemoor: Prison attack officer 'felt blows coming down' Published duration 57 minutes ago

image copyright Metropolitan Police image caption Brusthom Ziamani had written a four-page letter spelling out his "expectation of immediate martyrdom", jurors heard

A prison officer has told a court he fought off "repeated stabbing blows to the head" by two inmates charged with his attempted murder.

Brusthom Ziamani, 25, and Baz Hockton, 26, deny trying to kill Neil Trundle in a "terror attack" at HMP Whitemoor, Cambridgeshire, on 9 January.

Mr Trundle told an Old Bailey jury he felt "blows coming down" after he was knocked to the floor.

Giving evidence, he said he had not had any problems with Mr Ziamani before.

The court has previously heard the defendants "lured" Mr Trundle by asking him to replace a broken spoon.

Mr Trundle told jurors he went to unlock a store cupboard and was followed by the defendants.

"I could see one in my peripheral view to the side as I unlocked the door," he said.

"Before I knew it I was on the floor on my back... I did not know what position I was in but I was on the floor and I was being attacked."

'Attacked twice'

Mr Trundle, who has been a prison officer for more than 14 years, said he "could feel stabs, especially to my head at this precise moment".

Jurors were shown CCTV footage of the attack, which was briefly interrupted when a nurse and female prison officer attempted to intervene and were assaulted by Mr Ziamani.

Mr Trundle told the jury he did not know who or how many people were on him but "did notice when that person or persons left".

"I noticed when they came back again and attacked me a second time."

image copyright Facebook image caption Baz Hockton was radicalised in prison, jurors were told

The court has previously heard terror convict Mr Ziamani and radicalised Mr Hockton wore imitation suicide belts and shouted "Allahu Akbar" - God is greatest - during the attack.

Prosecutors alleged the pair used "painstakingly constructed" makeshift weapons and "were motivated to commit the attack by extremist Islamic ideology".

Jurors were told that an alternative count of inflicting wounding with intent in relation to Mr Trundle is available for Mr Ziamani.

The alternative charge need only be considered if the jury acquit him of attempted murder.

image copyright Julia Quenzler image caption Brusthom Ziamani and Baz Hockton deny attempting to murder Mr Trundle

Hockton has already pleaded guilty to that alternative offence, thereby accepting that he intended to cause really serious harm to Mr Trundle, but not accepting that he intended to kill him.

Ziamani has pleaded guilty to assaulting the female prison officer and the nurse, the court was told.

The trial continues.

