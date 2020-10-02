Van driver admits killing parents of two young girls in crash
A van driver has admitted causing the deaths of the parents of two young girls while he had drugs in his system.
Robert, 36, and Paula Bateman, 35, died in head-on crash on the A142 in Cambridgeshire just after 20:00 BST on 3 September.
Their daughters Lexi, 10, and 18-month-old Elizabeth survived the collision.
Luke Norton, 31, of Nocton Park Road, Nocton, Lincoln, pleaded guilty causing death by dangerous driving at Peterborough Crown Court.
He also pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle with an excess amount of the drug benzoylecgonine, the main metabolite of cocaine, in his blood.
The crash happened when the Batemans' Ford Focus collided with Norton's Iveco Daily van between Chatteris and Mepal.
At the time of their death, the couple from Manea, Cambridgeshire, were described by their family as "utterly devoted parents" and "much-loved friends to many".
Judge Sean Enright remanded Norton in custody to be sentenced on 16 October.