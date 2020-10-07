Vytautas Kiminius: Killer driver on the run after guilty verdict
By Phil Shepka
BBC News
- Published
A driver who killed a veterinary nurse in a head-on crash is on the run having fled the UK with his family after his conviction, the BBC can reveal.
Vytautas Kiminius, 35, cut a corner on a blind bend near Peterborough in 2018 and was found guilty of causing Rachel Radwell's death by dangerous driving.
But he is believed to have left the UK soon after the trial in February and was jailed in his absence in May.
Police said him fleeing was "incredibly upsetting for Rachel Radwell's family".
The fact Kiminius fled the UK can now be reported after the BBC successfully requested for a reporting restriction to be lifted.
During his sentencing hearing, Peterborough Crown Court heard in the early hours of 12 November Kiminius was "taking what you might call the racing line around bends" in his Range Rover on the B1095.
The court was told Ms Radwell was driving her Ford Fiesta in the opposite direction, "properly in her lane", but Kiminius's vehicle crashed into hers head-on and she later died.
Kiminius claimed "he had swerved to avoid an animal" but was found guilty and later sentenced to four years and six months in jail.
A European Arrest Warrant has been issued for Kiminius, previously of Sudbury Court, Peterborough, and Sgt Mark Dollard, from Cambridgeshire Police, said "efforts are ongoing to locate him".
"It is believed Vytautas Kiminius left the country soon after his conviction," said Sgt Dollard.
"He was bailed to reappear for sentencing with conditions including a surety, surrender of travel documents and electronic tagging.
"Police were made aware of breaches to his tagging and identified at an early stage he and his family fled the family home and are believed to have left the country."
Ms Radwell was the head veterinary nurse at Wood Green animal shelter and her mother told the court "she didn't deserve to have her life cut short so soon".
Judge Sean Enright also called Ms Radwell a "much-loved daughter and aunt".
Sgt Dollard said: "The fact [Kiminius] left the country before he could be sentenced has been incredibly upsetting for Rachel Radwell's family.
"It is extremely frustrating Kiminius has absconded and I urge anyone who has information concerning his whereabouts to contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary or Crimestoppers, quoting Op Berkeley."
