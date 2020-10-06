Eating disorder inquest: Averil Hart's GP says experience of anorexia 'practically nothing'
A locum GP treating an anorexic patient told an inquest her experience of the illness was "practically nothing".
Averil Hart, 19, died in December 2012 days after collapsing at the University of East Anglia (UEA).
Dr Wendy Clarke said she had to look up guidance on medical monitoring and did not follow up with colleagues about tests that had not been ordered.
"I'm sure I did think of it but didn't do it and that is something I do regret," she said.
Miss Hart, of Newton in Suffolk, began a course at the UEA in Norwich in September 2012, having left the eating disorder unit at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in August after a 10-month admission.
She registered at UEA Medical Centre who identified her as a high-risk patient.
Dr Matthew Green said he saw her once on 5 October and despite a discharge note from the eating disorder service in Cambridge indicating a need for full medical monitoring, he only weighed her.
He said he "had the sense she was uncomfortable" and felt it was more important to try to build a relationship with her.
Miss Hart was due to see the eating disorder service between GP appointments so he said other tests, including blood tests, did not seem urgent.
The creative writing student cancelled her follow-up appointment with him and saw Dr Clarke for her rescheduled visit.
Dr Clark said she spent time during the appointment looking up guidance and that her experience with eating disorder patients and monitoring them was "practically nothing" prior to her first appointment with Miss Hart.
She said she assumed other appointments for monitoring would be done weekly by Dr Green.
Coroner Sean Horstead asked why she did not raise concerns about a lack of monitoring and blood tests after a second appointment with Miss Hart.
Dr Clarke said: "I'm sure I did think of it, but didn't do it and that is something I do regret."
Dr Green also said he regretted not checking why blood tests had not been ordered.
Tests had still not been done when Miss Hart was removed from the surgery's high risk list in late November.
The inquest in Cambridgeshire continues.
If you are affected by any of the issues in this story, you can talk in confidence to eating disorders charity Beat by calling its adult helpline on 0808 801 0677 or youth helpline on 0808 801 0711.