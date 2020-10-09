Peterborough United legend Tommy Robson dies aged 76
- Published
Peterborough United great Tommy Robson has died aged 76, after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.
He made a club-record 559 appearances after joining in 1968 and received the freedom of Peterborough in July.
The club said it was "devastated" in a Twitter post, which read: "Nicest man you will ever meet. Legend."
Hundreds of Posh fans have replied, with one calling him "an absolute giant," while another said Robson was "woven into the fabric of the club".
Mr Robson, who was born in Gateshead, was a Peterborough player for 13 years - scoring 128 goals - and was twice named player of the season.
He joined from Newcastle United and also played for Chelsea and Northampton Town.
He went on to manage the club's youth team, was a match day commentator on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire and is patron of the Posh Supporters Trust.
Mr Robson also raised thousands of pounds for a children's ward at the city's former hospital through the Peterborough Legends football team.
The Peterborough United website said Mr Robson died on Thursday afternoon after "a typically brave fight" since being diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year.
Paying tribute, it said: "He lit up every room he entered. He could put a smile on anyone's face at any time.
"The outpouring of emotion from former players, employees, as well as current staff and players tells you everything you need to know.
"Legend. No other word is more appropriate, and he will remain a legend forever more."
Club owner and chairman Darragh MacAnthony tweeted: "So tragically sad to lose this legend. Loved by all and will be missed by us all. Tommy was heartbeat of our football club."
Speaking in March, Mr Robson said Peterborough "has been my life for more than 50 years" and said he was "overwhelmed" to be receiving the city's highest honour.