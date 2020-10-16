Cambridge stabbing: Pensioner admits manslaughter 17 years later
- Published
An 81-year-old who stabbed a man on a fuel station forecourt more than 17 years ago has admitted manslaughter.
Bakri Siraj-Eldin attacked Alexander Lloyd in Cambridge in 2003, causing irreversible brain damage and paralysis.
Mr Lloyd died in 2017 and a pathologist concluded the brain damage was a direct result of the stab wound to his heard.
At the Old Bailey, Siraj-Eldin was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for 18 months.
He pleaded guilty to manslaughter by loss of control.
The judge told Siraj-Eldin, of Dene Lodge, Sevenoaks, his sentence had taken into account the time he had already served and his guilty plea.
'Tragic consequences'
During trial the court heard Mr Lloyd, who was 20 at the time, and his friend had arranged to fight Siraj-Eldin's son Karl, 19, outside a Shell petrol station.
Siraj-Eldin also turned up, and amid the altercation he stabbed Mr Lloyd, whose heart stopped beating due to blood loss.
As a result of his brain damage he could not talk or swallow, was fed through a tube and required 24-hour care.
He was admitted to hospital in March 2017 with a chest infection and died later that month.
Following Siraj-Eldin's sentencing Det Ch Insp Jerry Waite, one of the officers who worked the case, said it was "very complex" with "ultimately tragic consequences".
He praised Mr Lloyd's family for their "great bravery and dignity throughout the case and a protracted legal process".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk