Cambridge prostitution case: Woman ordered to pay back £400,000
A woman jailed for controlling prostitutes across the country has been ordered to pay back more than £400,000.
Sun Sun Wong, 45, was sentenced to five years in February 2018 for two counts of controlling prostitution for gain - and one count of money laundering.
She was caught after police posed as clients in an operation in Cambridge to safeguard vulnerable women.
Wong, of Blucher Street, Birmingham, was ordered to pay £442,260.50 after a proceeds of crime hearing.
At Peterborough Crown Court, Judge Matthew Lowe ordered she had three months to repay the money.
'Crime doesn't pay'
Cambridgeshire Police said that in October 2015, January 2016 and February 2016 undercover officers had arranged to meet with two women and were given an address in Midsummer Court, Cambridge.
The force said that each time they were greeted by lone women who did not have the mobile phone used to make the appointment.
In February 2016, they met a woman in Blucher Street, Birmingham.
The properties were being rented out by Wong and her mobile phone number was linked to the accounts set up in the names of various prostitutes.
Police said Wong denied any wrongdoing, claiming a woman called Anita had used her identity to carry out the crimes.
Det Con Andrew McKeane said the hearing on Thursday "demonstrates that crime doesn't pay".
"It has ensured that Wong will be stripped of the profit she made from her crimes, and is a fitting conclusion to the appalling offences she has committed.
"This type of crime affects all walks of life but especially the vulnerable, who turn to the sex industry in their lowest moments."
