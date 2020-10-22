Jury discharged in Wisbech industrial estate body murder
- Published
The jury in the trial of a man who was accused of murder, after a body was found on an industrial estate, has been discharged for legal reasons.
Tomas Lazdauskas, 24, of Milner Road, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, was on trial at Cambridge Crown Court accused of the murder of Mindaugas Arlauskas, 28.
Mr Arlauskas's body was found on Sandall Road in Wisbech on 9 May.
The jury was discharged on Thursday. A retrial will begin at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk