Mikey Salmon: Boy missing after Disneyland Paris trip concern 'high'
- Published
Concerns are "high" for the welfare of a boy missing since a trip with his mother to Disneyland Paris last Christmas, a judge has said.
Mikey Salmon, 10, from Cambridgeshire, was last seen by his father on Boxing Day 2019 and has been considered missing since 2 January.
On Wednesday, High Court Judge Mr Justice Peel "urgently requested" the "assistance of the public".
The judge urged people to come forward with any information or sightings.
Mr Justice Peel said: "Mikey lived with his father and it was agreed that his mother could take him to Disneyland Paris for a few days after Christmas 2019 but they did not return and he has not been seen since.
"Concerns for his welfare are high and his family are missing him and wish to have him home safe and well."
Any information or sightings should be reported to Essex Police which adopted the investigation because it is thought Mikey went missing from Colchester in December.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk