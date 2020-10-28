BBC News

Gorefield: Sheep startled by dog flock into back garden

image captionIn their desperation, the flock shunned a "beware of dog" sign to seek refuge in a nearby garden

Dozens of startled sheep flocked into a garden after they were chased out of their field by a dog off its lead.

Police were called to a house in Gorefield, Cambridgeshire, after being alerted to the frightened flock at about 11:50 GMT on Tuesday.

They were found hiding in the garden, ignoring a "beware of dog" sign on its gate.

No sheep were injured, but Cambridgeshire Police said "words of advice" were given to the dog owner.

image captionThe unusual discovery was made at about 11:50 GMT on Tuesday

