Peterborough crash: Drug driver 'got bags left passenger dying'
A drug driver "danced" behind the wheel in the run up to killing her passenger before grabbing her bags and fleeing as he was dying, a court heard.
Kathryn Watkins, 35, of no fixed abode, was on the wrong side of the road when she crashed into a van, killing Alexander Edney in Peterborough in May.
Watkins had "disregarded warnings about her driving", a court was told.
At Peterborough Crown Court Watkins was jailed for 10 years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.
Prosecutor Andrew Jackson said Watkins had asked Mr Edney, 44, from Aldershot in Hampshire, to drive her from Hastings to Peterborough, which he agreed to do.
Mr Jackson said Mr Edney "gave in to the defendant's demands to drive" the Vauxhall Astra on the M25, before the pair swapped back again.
She then assaulted fellow passenger Matthew Goddard, who subsequently got out of the car, the court was told.
Mr Jackson said she was "continually pestering" Mr Edney to drive, and another passenger, Jade Goldsworthy, said "eventually Alex just gave in to Kat" on the A1(M).
Judge Sean Enright said Watkins had "shown contempt for the rules of the road", that her driving was "marked by excessive and inappropriate speed" and that she was "dancing to music while at the wheel".
Mr Jackson said that at about 01:40 BST on Southgate Way in Peterborough "the Astra was... on the wrong side of the road, so driving straight at" a delivery driver's van.
The van driver "applied his brakes and sounded his horn but the inevitable happened... the defendant ploughing head-on into that van".
The court heard after the crash Watkins and Ms Goldworthy removed their suitcases from the boot and began to leave.
The van driver began filming them and Mr Jackson said: "What can be heard is the defendant ordering Jade Goldsworthy to hurry up so she could get away from the scene."
Mr Jackson said she was "fleeing it in a bid to avoid detection" and Judge Enright later added she was "leaving the scene while [Mr Edney] was dying".
He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Watkins, who had cocaine and alcohol in her system, also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Ms Goldsworthy, who injured her spine, and assaulting Mr Goddard.
She was disqualified from driving for 12 years, with an extension period of five years.
