Covid-19: Police hand out 42 fines over Cambridgeshire house parties
A police force says it issued more than 40 fines to people who failed to follow Covid rules over the Halloween weekend.
Cambridgeshire Police said its officers gave out forty-two fixed penalty notices of £100 each as a result of house parties at five different locations between Friday and Sunday.
All of those fined were between the ages of 17 and 35, police said.
Government guidelines state police can hand out fines of up to £3,200 to those who flout rules on social gatherings.
The force said the house parties it attended were within student accommodation in Cambridge city centre.
Among the 42 fines, 20 were issued to women and 22 to men.
Assistant chief constable Vicki Evans said: "We understand that with a second lockdown upon us it is tempting to meet friends and relatives for one last party but we urge everyone, for the sake of the health of their families and friends, to continue to follow the law.
"Our message throughout this pandemic remains the same that this is about personal responsibility. While the majority of people are acting responsibly, there are a few who are choosing to ignore the guidance and causing disruption for the local community.
"The rules are very clear, that for now, no more than six people can be together inside or outside."
