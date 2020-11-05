BBC News

Plastic bottle poppies cover Sutton Remembrance roundabout

Published
image copyrightTerry-Harris.com
image captionPainted poppies cover the roundabout in the village ahead of Remembrance Sunday

A display of more than 1,000 poppies, made from painted plastic bottle bottoms, has appeared on a roundabout.

The carpet of red flowers has been made by people living in Sutton, Cambridgeshire.

Resident Ben Penfold said the village wanted to create a display made from "100% recycled materials".

Hundreds of people cut the bottoms off used plastic bottles which were then painted to resemble the flower, and placed on the roundabout.

At the centre of the display is a wooden cross complete with a poppy wreath and a soldier's helmet.

image copyrightTerry-Harris.com
image captionA cross sits in the centre of the roundabout
image copyrightBrook Sutton Roundabout
image captionVillagers were asked to save any old plastic bottles to be made into the poppies for the display

Rev Mary Hancock, from St Andrew's Church in the village, said: "Sutton has got a really good community spirit and this display is typical of that, when people just muck in.

"Everyone is just really good at pulling the stops out."

image copyrightTerry-Harris.com
image captionResidents on local social media groups described the display as "stunning"

Although the CofE church will be marking Remembrance Sunday, she added: "We are restricted in what we can do, but we will have an act of Remembrance.

"It can't be fully public but we will have wreath layers and a trumpeter - a small gathering - but nevertheless we'll do it properly, within the regulations."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

  • Poppy Appeal: What do the different coloured poppies mean?

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Coronavirus: Anlaby veteran to miss first poppy appeal in 23 years

    Published
    8 October

  • Coronavirus: How we kept the poppy factory running during lockdown

    Published
    18 June