Anorexia: Cambridge MP writes to Matt Hancock after inquests
- Published
An MP has written to Health Secretary Matt Hancock about concerns in anorexia treatment after the inquests of five women who died with the illness.
Issues including patient monitoring and poor clinical training were raised at inquests for the women, who died in Cambridgeshire between 2012 and 2018.
Cambridge MP Daniel Zeichner asked Mr Hancock what "the government plan to learn from this terrible situation".
The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough assistant coroner Sean Horstead said he would write a prevention of future deaths report following the inquests into the deaths of Averil Hart, Emma Brown, Maria Jakes, Amanda Bowles and Madeline Wallace.
Mr Horstead said that the "absence of a formally commissioned monitoring service in primary or secondary care is the context wherein a number of these deaths have arisen".
The coroner also raised concerns over education and training, finding a "level of ignorance amongst medical practitioners that has yet to change".
Mr Horstead said there was "a hope that the tide can be turned" and that the inquests "can be the start of that in some small way".
Ms Bowles, Ms Jakes and Miss Hart all died in Cambridge and in his letter to Mr Hancock, the city's Labour MP Mr Zeichner said: "I am sure you agree with me that these are truly tragic cases and our hearts go out to the families of these women.
He added: "I would be grateful if you could let me know what lessons the government plan to learn from this terrible situation so as to improve the quality of NHS provisions for those with eating disorders such as anorexia to prevent more deaths, both in Cambridge and Peterborough, and nationally."
