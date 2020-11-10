Covid-19: Cambridgeshire's Cottenham Primary School closes due to self-isolation 'havoc'
A head teacher said Covid-19 has caused "havoc" in his school which has had to close because of the number of staff needing to self-isolate.
Cottenham Primary near Cambridge has shut down because the level of self-isolating staff "means that children can't be cared for safely".
Cambridgeshire County Council said the school would offer home learning.
There are plans for a phased return for "at least some different year group or class bubbles" in a week's time.
The council said parents and carers of the school's 543 pupils were told of the closure on Tuesday morning.
James Kilsby, head teacher, said: "I am devastated by the decision to have to deny face to face education for our wonderful children, but the havoc that this virus has wrecked - despite our best efforts - leaves me with no choice other than to temporarily close the school."
It added "appropriate support is being put in place to help those who need it - for instance with laptops or those who access free school meals".
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough's director of education, Jon Lewis, added they were "disappointed to have to take this course of action".
"But it is a decision made with the safety of pupils, staff and the wider community in mind," he added.
