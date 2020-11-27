Nigel Wright death: Pair 'satisfied lust for sex' after killing man
- Published
A man and woman "decided to satisfy their lust for sex" after kicking her husband to death in a "brutal eruption of violence", a court heard.
Nigel Wright, 64, died after an attack in his living room on Park Road in Peterborough in May.
Prosecutors said Melanie Wright and Barry Chapman had "been flirting... for some period of time" before the attack.
Wright, 48, and Chapman, 34, have been found guilty of murder and are due to be sentenced next month.
Jurors at the trial at Peterborough Crown Court were told that Chapman, now of Paynels, in Orton Goldhay in the city, had lived in the couple's flat since Christmas 2019, having previously been homeless.
Prosecutor Karim Khalil QC said Mr Wright had "confided in [a friend] that he thought Melanie Wright and Barry Chapman were having an affair".
'Not as far as I'm concerned'
On 25 May, Chapman's birthday, police were called by a neighbour and when PC Joe Woolf arrived Chapman said: "Hang on a minute, let me get dressed."
Jurors were told the police officer asked if anyone else was in the flat and Melanie Wright, now of South Parade In Peterborough, replied: "Not as far as I'm concerned."
Mr Khalil said the officer entered the living room and was "immediately confronted by the sight of Mr Wright spread-eagled across the floor, a pool of blood around his head".
He was declared dead at the scene and a neuropathologist found "clear evidence of traumatic brain injury".
Mr Khalil said the pair had kicked Mr Wright to death in a "brutal eruption of violence - in his own sitting room".
The prosecutor said they then "went into the garden for some fresh air" before they "discarded their clothing and decided to satisfy their lust for sex".
The sentencing hearing is on 11 December.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk