Covid-19: Cambridgeshire moves into stricter tier two restrictions
Cambridgeshire will be in tier two when England's second lockdown ends on 2 December, it has been announced.
The county had been in tier one - the lowest tier - prior to the latest shutdown but will now be in tier two, alongside much of the country.
It means households cannot mix indoors and the rule of six applies outdoors.
Pubs and bars can only open if they serve substantial meals and limited numbers of spectators will be allowed at sports events.
Shops, gyms and personal care services, such as hairdressing salons, can reopen if they are Covid-secure.
The rate of Covid-19 cases in Cambridgeshire has seen a general fall, but the rate in Peterborough was just below the England-wide average in the week to 21 November.
In Cambridge the case rate has halved week-on-week. In the week to 21 November, only the district of East Cambridgeshire saw a week-on-week rise.
The Labour MP for Cambridge, Daniel Zeichner said: "The threat from the virus remains very real and it will be important that everyone in the city takes care to protect one another."
He called for an "appropriate package alongside to provide economic support".
"I know there are many Cambridge pubs, bars and restaurants who are desperately worried as we enter the crucial Christmas period."
Dr Chris Smith, virologist at Cambridge University, said the "rationale was sound" for the regional tier approach, with case rates differing across England.
But he said: "The problem is we have a small country with a mobile population and the viruses don't follow maps, they don't have boundaries and borders.
"So it's very difficult to make this work in practice."
