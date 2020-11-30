Scholarship named after London Bridge victim Saskia Jones
- Published
A PhD scholarship has been set up in the name of a former student stabbed to death in the London Bridge attack.
Saskia Jones, 23, and her friend were murdered at a prisoner rehabilitation event in the city on 29 November 2019.
Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) said she was a "truly exceptional student" on its criminology and psychology course.
The Saskia Jones Memorial Scholarship will start in September and contribute to the university's "safe and inclusive communities" research.
ARU is based in Cambridge, Chelmsford, London and Peterborough.
Vice-chancellor, Prof Roderick Watkins, said: "I hope that, in this small way, we can ensure Saskia's memory is kept very much alive at ARU, and that her passion and determination inspire other outstanding students to help build a safer, more inclusive future."
Ms Jones, from Stratford-upon-Avon, graduated from ARU in 2017 and went on to do a masters degree at Cambridge University.
She and her friend, criminology graduate Jack Merritt, were both stabbed to death at Fishmongers' Hall by Usman Khan, who was shot dead by police on nearby London Bridge minutes later.
In the wake of her death, the family of Ms Jones - who was applying to become a police officer - described her as a "brilliant, caring daughter".