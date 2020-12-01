Teddie Mitchell murder trial: Man 'killed partner's baby boy'
- Published
A man with a "violent disposition" murdered his partner's 12-week old baby boy, a court has heard.
Kane Mitchell, 31, is alleged to have killed Teddie Mitchell in November 2019 in the flat he shared with Lucci Smith in St Neots, Cambridgeshire.
Prosecutors allege Ms Smith, 29, knew of Mr Mitchell's violence and "did nothing to protect her baby from him".
At Cambridge Crown Court Mr Mitchell denies murder. Ms Smith denies causing or allowing the death of a child.
The court was told Mr Mitchell was not Teddie's father but was living the child's mother.
Prosecutor Karim Khalil QC told jurors that Teddie was "subjected to a violent assault" on 1 November 2019, and died 10 days later.
"He received fatal injuries as a result of being gripped hard, shaken vigorously and having his head struck against a hard surface," said Mr Khalil.
'Ignored violence'
Mr Khalil told the court: "Lucci Smith knew of Kane Mitchell's violent disposition and did nothing to protect her baby from him.
"In fact she ignored violence in the home while others were contacting social services."
The jury heard that Ms Smith was "also charged with failing to act once it was obvious that Teddie was very seriously ill".
"She was told directly by a local GP surgery to contact an ambulance," the prosecution added.
Mr Khalil said Ms Smith was urged to "call an ambulance immediately" at around 14:30 GMT but did not dial 999 for more than 30 minutes.
Mr Mitchell is charged with murdering Teddie on 1 November 2019.
Ms Smith is charged with causing or allowing the death of a child on 1 November, and of cruelty to a child, by not calling for an ambulance sooner.
Both defendants are jointly charged with causing or allowing serious harm to a child between 16 August 2019, the day Teddie was born, and 31 October.
The trial continues.
