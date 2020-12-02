St Ives chemical lorry fire damage closes road
- Published
A road is closed for resurfacing after it was damaged when a lorry carrying chemicals caught fire.
About 20 firefighters tackled the blaze which began at about 20:20 GMT on Tuesday, close to a petrol station in London Road in St Ives, Cambridgeshire.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said no one was injured, but recovery work is continuing.
The road is likely to be shut for much of Wednesday and drivers have been asked to find alternative routes.
Due to the chemical the lorry was carrying a "specialist clean-up operation" was required which was likely to take "several hours", the fire service said.
The closure will affect those using the road between St Ives and the A1307.