Ely murder: Four arrests after woman in 20s found dead
Four people have been arrested and a murder investigation is under way after a woman was found dead.
Cambridgeshire Police officers were called at 14:10 GMT on Tuesday to reports "of concern" for a woman in her 20s in High Barns, Ely.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman, 38, two men aged 53 and 29, from Littleport, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A woman, 28, also from Littleport, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
They all remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station, in Peterborough.
Det Insp Dale Mepstead said: "We will be conducting inquiries in and around High Barns area while our investigation into the death continues.
"There will be a large police presence while we carry out these inquiries and we would like to reassure people that we are treating this as an isolated incident."
A police cordon remains in place.
A post-mortem examination is expected to take place at Peterborough City Hospital on Friday.