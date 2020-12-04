Ely death: Five arrests after woman's body found
A fifth person has been arrested as part of an investigation into the suspected murder of a 29-year-old woman.
The body of Morgan Green was found at a property in High Barns, Ely, on Tuesday afternoon.
Cambridgeshire Police said a post-mortem examination had yet to take place.
A 30-year-old man, from Littleport, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
A 29-year-old, also from Littleport, was arrested on suspicion of murder but later charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.
A woman, 38, and a man, 53, both from Littleport and arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released under investigation, as has a 28-year-old woman, from Littleport, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Det Insp Dale Mepstead said there would be an increased police presence in the area.
Ms Morgan's family asked for "their privacy to be respected at this difficult time", police said.
