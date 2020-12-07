Peterborough murder trial: Man 'killed in sword and hammer attack at party'
A man was murdered in an attack with a sword and hammer after a "dispute over drugs at a party", a court has heard.
Dainius Kasiliauskis, 27, was "backed into a corner with no escape" at Tilton Court in Peterborough on the morning of 12 June, prosecutors allege.
Cambridge Crown Court heard the events came after Mr Kasiliauskis had been refused drugs by dealer Alvaro Vilhete.
Mr Vilhete, 30, of no fixed address, and Leam Smith, 19, of Branston Rise, Peterborough, both deny murder.
Prosecutor Stuart Trimmer QC told jurors that Mr Kasiliauskis, known as Danny, was a "regular user of various drugs", including crack cocaine and heroin.
Mr Trimmer told the court that at about 09:30 BST the Lithuanian national had tried to obtain drugs from Mr Vilhete, who refused.
Jurors heard Mr Kasiliauskis then punched Mr Vilhete, who subsequently produced a hammer and struck him with it.
A woman at the party then produced a sword "in an attempt to calm things down", Mr Trimmer said.
The prosecutor said Mr Smith took the weapon and used it with an action "described as a chopping motion".
Emergency services arrived at about 09:48 and "tried for a very long while to try to save Danny's life", but Mr Kasiliauskis was pronounced dead at the scene.
He died from a fatal stab wound to the chest, jurors heard.
Mr Trimmer told the court it was a "brutal, sustained attacked by two fit young men on another".
He said both defendants shared "a common purpose, each one backing the other up".
Mr Vilhete also faces alternative charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The trial continues.
