Ely death: Discovery of woman's body no longer a murder inquiry
- Published
The discovery of a woman's body in a house is no longer being treated as murder, police have said.
Morgan Green, 29, was found at a property in High Barns, in Ely, Cambridgeshire on 1 December.
Three people from Littleport, arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released under investigation.
Following post-mortem tests police said they were no longer treating her death as suspicious but "an investigation into what happened continues".
Det Insp Dale Mepstead, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "The exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are still being investigated."
Two other people were also arrested in connection with Ms Green's death.
A 29-year-old man appeared before magistrates last week for possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and a woman, 28, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released under investigation.
