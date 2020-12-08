BBC News

Ely death: Discovery of woman's body no longer a murder inquiry

Published
image captionMorgan Green, 29, was found dead at the scene on 1 December

The discovery of a woman's body in a house is no longer being treated as murder, police have said.

Morgan Green, 29, was found at a property in High Barns, in Ely, Cambridgeshire on 1 December.

Three people from Littleport, arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released under investigation.

Following post-mortem tests police said they were no longer treating her death as suspicious but "an investigation into what happened continues".

Det Insp Dale Mepstead, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "The exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are still being investigated."

image captionCambridgeshire Police said it was treating the incident as "isolated"

Two other people were also arrested in connection with Ms Green's death.

A 29-year-old man appeared before magistrates last week for possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and a woman, 28, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released under investigation.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Littleport
  • Ely

More on this story

  • Ely death: Four arrests as woman's body found

    Published
    5 days ago